A Jewish physician at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia has secured an exemption from union membership and payments after arguing that the union’s anti-Israel policies conflicted with his religious beliefs.

The physician, identified by Fox News as Dr. Jacob Agronin, received the accommodation from the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR), Service Employees International Union Local 1957, on October 9, 2026.

According to America First Legal (AFL), which represents Dr. Agronin, the exemption removes membership requirements, agency fees, and other financial obligations imposed by CIR’s collective bargaining agreement with the hospital. Fox News reported that the union’s letter approving the request also confirmed Agronin had never enrolled as a member or contributed dues.

AFL initially asserted the physician’s rights under Communications Workers of America v. Beck in an August 20 letter. It subsequently sought a full religious accommodation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

The organization said the hospital’s agreement with CIR required covered employees to join the union or pay agency fees to retain their employment.

Agronin’s objection centered on positions adopted by CIR, including its May 2024 “Housestaff Against Apartheid" resolution. According to AFL, the union accused Israel of apartheid and genocide, endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and called on affiliated academic institutions to divest resources, including “human capital," from Israel.

AFL said the physician’s religious beliefs, grounded in Jewish law, prevented him from supporting an organization that maintained those positions.

“It is deeply troubling that a Jewish physician could be forced to join, financially support, or be compelled to be represented by a union that falsely and maliciously accuses the State of Israel of apartheid and genocide, endorses the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions of Israel, and calls for divestment of resources, including ‘human capital,’ from Israel," AFL General Counsel Julie Alexa Strauss said in the press release.

“Title VII prohibits discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, and it requires both employers and labor organizations to respect those protections," she added.

Fox News Digital also reported that Agronin submitted congressional testimony in May 2026 criticizing CIR’s response to the October 7 attacks. While recognizing its expressions of mourning, demand for hostage releases and rejection of religious hatred, he objected to its omission of Hamas by name and its treatment of the casualties on both sides.

AFL counsel Megan Redshaw said in the organization’s press release, “AFL sought and obtained a complete exemption from union membership and financial obligations because any compelled financial or other support for CIR and its radical political agenda violates our client’s rights."

“Employers and labor organizations alike are bound by federal civil rights laws, and neither can use compulsory union membership or financial obligations to violate an employee’s rights," she added.