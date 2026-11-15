A kindergarten aide in Arara in the Negev was attacked with a hammer and a screwdriver today (Sunday) in a serious assault.

Officers from the Aroer police station were dispatched following the report of the attack and opened an investigation into the circumstances.

Police also began searching for the suspects in an effort to locate and arrest them.

The Israel Police said, "The Israel Police takes all acts of violence seriously, particularly those directed at education staff, and will work to bring those involved in the incident to justice".