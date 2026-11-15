Sen Ted Cruz: We’ll see 2 years of RAGE

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) predicted that Democrats would spend the next two years pursuing investigations and impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and his administration, warning that the political confrontation would prevent Congress from passing meaningful legislation.

In an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News, Cruz said the Democratic Party's victories in the midterm elections would usher in a period of intense political conflict in Washington.

"I think we're going see two years of just rage and hate and attacks all day long," Cruz said. "What we are entering [is] a season in Washington where every committee in the House is launching an investigation. We're gonna see impeachments."

Cruz predicted that Trump would be impeached at least once and potentially several times, noting that Democrats now have sufficient votes in the House of Representatives to approve impeachment without Republican support.

However, he argued that any impeachment effort would ultimately fail in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict.

"They will all fail, but they're going to use them, and every House committee is sending subpoenas, is going to launch investigations," Cruz said. "They are going to target the president. They're going to target every cabinet member."

According to Cruz, Democrats have abandoned their campaign focus on economic issues, including employment, affordability, and the cost of living.

"All of that has gone out the window. The only agenda item for the next two years is hatred of Donald Trump," he claimed.

The Texas senator also warned that the Democratic Party was moving further to the left, accusing its progressive wing of gaining control over the party's political direction.

Cruz pointed to prominent progressive figures, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York politician Zohran Mamdani, and Michigan politician Abdul El-Sayed, as examples of the figures he believes are shaping the party's future.

He also questioned Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's political prospects, predicting that Schumer could face significant challenges from the party's left wing ahead of the 2028 elections.

"My guess is Schumer holds on, that the Democrat senators vote to keep him in place," Cruz said. "But I'll tell you this, Laura. I don't think Chuck Schumer can win a Democrat primary in New York."

Cruz suggested that Schumer might ultimately decide against seeking reelection in 2028 because of growing opposition from progressive activists.

Turning to his home state of Texas, Cruz acknowledged the magnitude of the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats capture the governorship and other statewide offices.

"It was a staggering loss. We lost every race, every single statewide elected office we lost," Cruz said. "Texas is now today a blue state. I am the only remaining statewide elected Republican. That is not something I ever imagined that I would be saying."

Despite the defeat, Cruz insisted that Texas had not undergone a fundamental ideological transformation. Instead, he attributed the Democratic victories largely to voter frustration over rising living costs, particularly gasoline, diesel, and food prices.

"People were frustrated. They were expressing their frustration," he said. "They're pissed off at the price of a gallon of gas. They're pissed off at diesel. They're pissed off at the price of food in the store."

Cruz acknowledged that Republicans needed to listen to those concerns but predicted that Democratic policies would only worsen the problems facing Texas residents.

He said he had launched a nonprofit political organization called Saving Texas to rebuild Republican political strength in the state.

"We are going to turn Texas red again," Cruz declared, outlining plans to recruit candidates, raise money, organize grassroots activists, and regain control of the Texas House and congressional districts.

"There's no hope for the country if Texas is blue," he warned.

Looking ahead to the 2028 presidential election, Cruz predicted that Ocasio-Cortez could emerge as the Democratic nominee, particularly following the electoral success of progressive candidates such as El-Sayed in Michigan.

He warned Republicans against assuming that a more progressive Democratic nominee would necessarily be easier to defeat.

"This last election showed that's not the case," Cruz said. "Unfortunately, we're in a really divided country, and they could nominate AOC or some other extreme leftist, and they could potentially win."

Discussing the future of Republican leadership after Trump, Cruz emphasized the need for a candidate who could preserve the president's political achievements while rebuilding the Republican coalition.

"What I admire the most about him is he's got a cast-iron backbone. He's not afraid," Cruz said of Trump.

He added that the next Republican leader would need courage and the ability to refocus voters on employment, family security, and individual liberties.

Asked whether he would consider running for president in 2028, Cruz declined to rule out the possibility.

"Time will tell," he said. "I think the question matters enormously, and we're going to be having that conversation for the next two years."