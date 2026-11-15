Retired Lt. Col: Bad guys are watching vulnerabilities with airport infrastructure

A major disruption to the United States' air traffic control system has raised concerns about national security, outdated infrastructure, and the potential for future failures, with three commentators warning that weaknesses in the aviation network require urgent attention.

Speaking on Newsmax, retired US Army Colonel Tony Schaeffer, president of Project Sentinel, warned that the incident could have serious implications beyond the immediate disruption to air travel.

"It's very concerning by the fact that not only did you have a loss of commerce, this is going to cost a billion dollars plus," Schaeffer said. "You're talking about the potential vulnerability that could have happened during a time of national distress or crisis."

Although officials have indicated that the disruption may have resulted from a technical malfunction, Schaeffer stressed the importance of establishing its precise cause.

"We have to get to the root cause and identify that," he said.

Schaeffer also warned that America's adversaries could exploit weaknesses exposed by the incident.

"The other thing to remember is that the bad guys are watching," he said. "If they recognize there's opportunities and glitches and weaknesses within our system, they're going to find a way to take advantage of that."

Drawing on his experience examining vulnerabilities in adversaries' infrastructure during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Schaeffer called for a comprehensive overhaul of the air traffic control network rather than continued temporary repairs.

"We probably have to look at an entire new system that is consistent," he said, warning that "the patchwork itself becomes a vulnerability that bad guys could take advantage of."

Tom Basile, host of Newsmax's America Right Now, also criticized the aging technology and pointed to existing efforts to modernize the system.

"They're using floppy disks, floppy disks," Basile said, referring to the outdated equipment. He added that Congress had allocated $12 billion toward replacing the system, although additional funding may be necessary.

Basile compared the challenges of upgrading the aviation network to attempting to install modern applications on the first generation of Apple's iPhone.

"The operating system is not going to be compatible with it," he explained.

He suggested that attempts to integrate modern hardware and software with older technology may have contributed to the disruption.

"As they are trying to make hardware and software upgrades, it's not communicating with a lot of the old technology," Basile added.

"I think this could happen again," he warned, emphasizing that the entire system ultimately needs to be replaced and that existing modernization plans must be implemented.

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor-elect T. W. Shannon focused on the importance of public safety and defended the Federal Aviation Administration's response to the incident.

"We're all concerned because we want to make sure it's not a cyber attack. But we're also concerned because it's disruptive to our lives and to commerce and public safety," Shannon said.

He argued that aviation safety must take precedence over other considerations when critical communications systems experience failures.

"If we have a communication issue, then the FAA did the exact right thing in making sure we got the planes out of the air until we can figure out what the issue is," Shannon said.

Shannon also noted that the involvement of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had heightened concerns about the possible security implications of the incident.

He suggested that the participation of officials responsible for law enforcement and national security had raised questions about the nature of the disruption.

Nevertheless, Shannon praised the decision to prioritize passenger safety while authorities investigated the problem.

"I think ultimately, it's going to take investment and sounds like they're on top of it," he concluded. "They did the right thing by getting the planes out of the air and putting safety first."