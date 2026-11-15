The Economic Department of the State Attorney's Office notified Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg and nine other suspects on Sunday that it is considering filing indictments against them, subject to a hearing, over the financing of the 2018 mayoral election campaign.

The suspected offenses include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, forgery and tax offenses, depending on each suspect's alleged role.

Greenberg is suspected of receiving funding and benefits worth a total of more than NIS 1 million from businesspeople and associates during his 2018 mayoral campaign.

Prosecutors suspect that the funds were used, among other things, to cover his election campaign expenses, and that in return Greenberg pledged to act on behalf of those who provided the money in his public capacity. He is also suspected of taking action on their behalf after being elected mayor.

One of those suspected of giving bribes is Yaniv Benita, who allegedly helped transfer benefits to Greenberg.

The investigation raised additional suspicions that some of those involved attempted to conceal the source of funds transferred to the election campaign.

According to prosecutors, the suspects allegedly submitted reports to the State Comptroller that did not accurately reflect how the campaign was financed, in some cases using forged documents.

Alongside Greenberg and Benita, notices of possible prosecution were also sent to Petah Tikva Municipality Director-General Yaniv Benita and businesspeople Moshe Saadon, Netanel Zar and Amnon Ben Ami, who are suspected of giving bribes.

Other suspects in the case are Moshe Greenberg, attorneys Tal Gerstein and Shai Partush, and Nir Benita, who allegedly helped submit false reports concerning election financing.

The investigation was conducted by the police's National Fraud Investigation Unit in cooperation with the Israel Tax Authority's Yahalom Unit.