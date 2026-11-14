A toddler around two years old climbed onto a baggage conveyor at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday and rode it for several minutes before reaching a baggage sorting station, where he was found unharmed, Channel 12 News reported.

According to a report aired Saturday night on Channel 12, the boy’s parents were nearly done checking in for their flight to Larnaca when they realized he was no longer beside them and had disappeared from view amid the crowds.

The parents called police, who immediately began a missing-person inquiry and searched the airport.

The Israel Airports Authority found that the boy had disappeared for only a few minutes, during which he traveled just a few meters on the conveyor before reaching the baggage sorting station. He was found unharmed, still on the belt at the unstaffed station.

Ben Gurion Airport began reviewing the circumstances of the incident, and police are expected to investigate.

"The toddler was unsupervised by his parents, wandered away and climbed onto an unattended baggage conveyor," the Israel Airports Authority said. "Police are handling the matter with his parents."