Rabbi Chaim Goldberg is CEO, Noahide World Center

The Mount of Olives, 24 Cheshvan 5787

On the night of 24 Cheshvan 5787, sixty Noahide leaders from twenty-two countries stood on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, facing the Valley of Yehoshaphat and the Temple site. One after another, they signed a single scroll.

I was there. What happened when the last name was set down surprised me. Nobody could have planned it. People wept. Then came joy, and then dancing. It was not the emotion of a ceremony. It came from somewhere much deeper, from the root of the soul.

There was a sense that a new chapter of history was opening. That a covenant between Israel and the nations was being renewed, as it was in the days of King Shlomo (Solomon). There was a sense of the Shekhina, the Presence, resting among us. I find it hard to put that lifting of the spirit into words. And I keep hearing the same thing from everyone who stood there, Jews and Noahides alike.

Now stop for a moment and think about the place. For much of the world, and perhaps for the world you came from, this mountain and the valley beneath it are the address of the end. This is where history is supposed to stop. And on exactly this mountain, sixty people did not wait for an end. They signed a beginning. The scroll calls itself a founding scroll, and in its Hebrew original, it describes a movement that is "being built." Founding. Built. That is the language of builders, not of people who are waiting.

In the days that followed, they went home, to twenty-two countries. To families with questions. To communities that do not yet exist. To work.

How can it be that in the place where so much of the world expects an ending, a beginning was signed? To answer that, we need one simple question.

What happens the morning after?

Put that question to the picture many of us grew up with, and it has no answer, because in that picture there is no morning after. Redemption is the curtain coming down. History stops, good wins all at once, and the human being is finally released from decisions, from compromise, from the weight of getting his hands dirty. Look closely, and what is being awaited is a release from responsibility.

Ask the same question in Hebrew, and the answer is the opposite. The morning after, the work begins. There is a border to guard, justice to do, an economy to build, disputes to settle. Redemption is not the full stop at the end of the sentence. It is the opening of a new chapter, more demanding than anything that came before. The human being does not leave history. He walks back into it as someone responsible for the house.

This looks like a disagreement about time: does history end, or does it go on? I want to suggest that it is first a disagreement about space. The real question is who holds the field: the land, the power, the economy, the government. Whoever gives up the field ends up waiting for the field to end. Whoever takes responsibility for it discovers that redemption is where the load begins.

That choice was not born in a debate between scholars. It was born long before, in one house, between two brothers.

Two brothers, two halves

The Torah describes the split in a single verse:

"And the boys grew, and Esav was a man who knew the hunt, a man of the field, and Yaakov was a wholehearted man, dwelling in tents." (Bereshit, Genesis 25:27)

וַיִּגְדְּלוּ הַנְּעָרִים וַיְהִי עֵשָׂו אִישׁ יֹדֵעַ צַיִד אִישׁ שָׂדֶה וְיַעֲקֹב אִישׁ תָּם יֹשֵׁב אֹהָלִים

These are not two professions. They are two halves of one structure, and each lacks what the other has.

Esav (Esau) is the man of the field. He knows land, force, the hunt, whatever the hand can hold right now. He can act in the world, but his action carries no meaning beyond the moment. He comes in tired from the field and trades his birthright for a bowl of lentils. He is going to die anyway, he says, so what use is a birthright to him. This is ground without spirit: foundations well poured, and no one knows what building is meant to stand on them.

Yaakov (Jacob) is the dweller in tents. The Hebrew word tam means whole on the inside, straight, with no gap between heart and mouth. His world is study, thought, inner truth. But a tent cannot hold a field. This is spirit without ground: a precise architectural plan with no plot of land to build on.

Notice how the Torah presents this. It does not describe an ideal arrangement in which each brother has received his share. It describes a problem. Even the house is split: Yitzchak (Isaac) loves Esav, and Rivka (Rebecca) loves Yaakov. And Yitzchak's love for Esav is not the mistake of a blind father. He understands that a blessing has to land on someone with hands, that a world is not built from tents alone.

The question the whole story asks is how the two halves are joined. History has given two opposite answers.

The first answer: a kingdom for each brother

The tradition of Israel identifies Esau with Edom, and Edom with Rome. And it was in Rome's world that the split between field and tent received its most famous wording. You know the sentence: give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God. And beside it a second: a kingdom that is not of this world.

Listen to those sentences again with the two brothers in mind. What Bereshit presented as a problem waiting for a solution has become a principle. The field, meaning politics, the army, taxes, and government, belongs to Caesar, and Caesar is the heir of Esau. The spirit receives the tent: the soul, the conscience, the individual's salvation. The brothers no longer need to be joined. Each receives a kingdom of his own, with an agreed border between them.

I want to be careful here, and fair. This is a structure, not a lie. For many centuries it sheltered an inner life of real depth. It was read in more than one way, and there were always people inside it who worked to repair the world and not to escape it. I am not describing what any particular person holds in his heart. I am describing a pattern that became the deep infrastructure of Western thought. You meet it in the wall between the sacred and the secular, between private conviction and public life. A completely secular person in the West inherits it as a default, without knowing where it came from.

The structure has a double price, because both halves are damaged. Spirit is left without hands: it gathers itself into the salvation of the individual, into an inner life that no longer claims to shape reality. Power is left without a voice: politics becomes raw force that answers to no truth. Esav goes on hunting. Yaakov sits in the tent, praying for his soul.

Why the one who gives up the field waits for its end

Here the two ideas meet. The dream of the world's end is not a separate teaching about time. It is the engineering consequence of the split in space.

The move is simple. A spirit defined as not of this world is a building with no foundations in the ground, and such a building cannot bear the load of history. Yet that same spirit still promises that good will win. How can good win in a field you do not hold? Only one way is left: the field itself must be removed from outside, by a hand that is not yours. Give up the field in space, and you will need an ending in time. The end of the world is the only way the dweller in tents can win without leaving the tent.

Some took this to its sharpest form: the hope of being lifted out of the world before it falls. Not everyone held that hope, and many rejected it. But it shows the logic in its purest state. The field is not redeemed. One is rescued from it.

Gentler versions share the same skeleton. Wherever redemption is something that happens to a person from outside, at the end, that person waits in the meantime. If you remember that waiting from the inside, hear this: it was not a moral weakness. It was structural. Someone with no hands in the field has nothing left to do but wait.

And honesty requires saying this about ourselves as well. Two thousand years of exile were, structurally, a tent without a field. The voice of Yaakov was preserved through them in a way that is close to miraculous. But the hands belonged to others, and redemption became, for us too, something one waits for. The pattern I have described does not belong only to someone else. It is the condition Israel itself had to leave.

The second answer: the voice and the hands

The Torah itself takes the opposite road. It does not divide the world between the brothers. It joins the two halves in one person.

Yitzchak wants to bless Esav. Rivka dresses Yaakov in Esav's clothes and wraps his hands in goatskins, and Yaakov goes in to his father. Yitzchak touches him and says the sentence that became a proverb:

"The voice is the voice of Yaakov, and the hands are the hands of Esav." (Bereshit, Genesis 27:22)

הַקֹּל קוֹל יַעֲקֹב וְהַיָּדַיִם יְדֵי עֵשָׂו

The sentence is usually read as the confusion of a blind man whose senses contradict each other. Read it instead as an exact description of what is standing in front of him. For the first time, a whole person is in the room. The voice comes from the tent. The hands come from the field. And Yitzchak blesses exactly that combination.

The content of the blessing settles the matter, because it is not a spiritual blessing at all:

"See, the smell of my son is like the smell of a field that Hashem has blessed." (Bereshit, Genesis 27:27)

רְאֵה רֵיחַ בְּנִי כְּרֵיחַ שָׂדֶה אֲשֶׁר בֵּרְכוֹ י"י

What follows is the dew of heaven and the fat of the earth, grain and wine, and nations that serve. Land, economy, government. The dweller in tents receives precisely what the other answer handed to Caesar. And the wording is exact: a field that Hashem, the World Creator, has blessed. The field is not canceled, and it is not abandoned. It is redeemed.

Why can the blessing rest only on the combination? Because a voice without hands cannot hold it, and hands without a voice do not know what to do with it. Yaakov does not stop being Yaakov. The voice remains his. He adds the hands. He takes from Esav the role of architect of this world.

But at this stage the hands are still a costume. Borrowed clothes, skins tied on. A blessing received in someone else's garments is not yet owned. So Yaakov has to leave the tent for real. For twenty years he works in Lavan's field: wages, deceit, flocks, a family, responsibility. Heat by day and frost by night, and sleep that fled from his eyes. There, in the friction with matter, the costume becomes a skill.

The name Israel: the ability to fight for the truth & Moral Values

The combination Yitzchak blessed reaches its full form on a single night, on the road back to the land, hours before the meeting with Esav. Yaakov is left alone, and a man wrestles with him until dawn.

Who is the man? The sages identify him as the heavenly prince of Esav (Bereshit Rabba 77:3). Yaakov is not wrestling with his brother as a private person. He is wrestling with the principle of Esav, with the root of power itself. And this is the heart of the matter: he does not run, and he does not pray to be taken out of the place. He holds on until the sun comes up, and he refuses to let go until he is blessed. According to Rashi, he is demanding that his opponent acknowledge the blessings he received from his father. The blessing taken in a costume is now confirmed in a struggle. What was a borrowed garment becomes his own.

Then the name is given:

"Your name shall no longer be called Yaakov, but Israel, for you have striven with God and with men, and have prevailed." (Bereshit, Genesis 32:29)

לֹא יַעֲקֹב יֵאָמֵר עוֹד שִׁמְךָ כִּי אִם יִשְׂרָאֵל כִּי שָׂרִיתָ עִם אֱלֹהִים וְעִם אֲנָשִׁים וַתּוּכָל

In Hebrew, a name is not a label. A name is a calling. Three things about this name deserve attention.

First, the name is given in a struggle and not in a tent. Not for his learning or his innocence, but because he strove and prevailed. The calling is born out of friction with power, not out of avoiding it.

Second, it is an added name, not a replacement. Avram became Avraham, and the earlier name disappeared. Yaakov continues to be called Yaakov even after he is called Israel. The tent is not torn down. It becomes a structure able to hold a field.

Third, and this is the main point. The prophet Mikha says:

"You will give truth to Yaakov." (Mikha, Micah 7:20)

תִּתֵּן אֱמֶת לְיַעֲקֹב

Yaakov is the truth. Israel is the ability to fight for the truth. A truth that cannot struggle for itself stays a private opinion inside a tent. Power with no truth behind it is Esav. Israel is the name of the joining: a voice that has hands.

And the struggle has a price. Yaakov walks away from it, limping on his thigh. There is no clean sovereignty. Whoever enters the field carries marks. That is exactly the price the dream of the end wants to be spared. And yet, a few verses later, the Torah says:

"And Yaakov came whole." (Bereshit, Genesis 33:18)

וַיָּבֹא יַעֲקֹב שָׁלֵם

Limping and whole. Hebrew wholeness is not cleanliness. It is the capacity to carry a load.

Redemption is where the load begins

Now we can return to the morning after.

For whoever gave the field away, redemption has to be an ending: the moment the field disappears, and the tent is left alone. For whoever walks the road of Yaakov, redemption is a beginning: the moment the building finally stands on ground. And that is exactly when the real load arrives. As long as you have no hands, every moral question is theoretical, and the tent is always clean. Once you have hands, you can be wrong, you can cause harm, and you have to decide.

This is the meaning of Israel's return from exile. It is not a change of address. It is Yaakov coming back from the house of Lavan: a change of identity, in which the Hebrew again takes up responsibility for land, for justice, for an army, for government, within living historical time. Manitou (Rabbi Yehuda Léon Ashkenazi) demanded exactly this change: to replace passive waiting with a real, sovereign presence.

The scroll: nations going up to the house of the God of Yaakov

Now it is possible to understand what was signed on the Mount of Olives. The scroll quotes Yeshayahu:

"And many peoples shall go and say: 'Come, let us go up to the mountain of Hashem, to the house of the God of Yaakov; and He will teach us of His ways, and we will walk in His paths.' For out of Zion shall go forth the Torah, and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem." (Yeshayahu, Isaiah 2:3)

וְהָלְכוּ עַמִּים רַבִּים וְאָמְרוּ לְכוּ וְנַעֲלֶה אֶל הַר י"י אֶל בֵּית אֱלֹהֵי יַעֲקֹב וְיֹרֵנוּ מִדְּרָכָיו וְנֵלְכָה בְּאֹרְחֹתָיו כִּי מִצִּיּוֹן תֵּצֵא תוֹרָה וּדְבַר י"י מִירוּשָׁלָיִם

Three details in this verse close the circle that opened in the house of Yitzchak.

The first: the house of the God of Yaakov. Not a tent. A house on a mountain. For two thousand years the voice of Yaakov existed in the world, and almost no one came up to hear it, because a voice with no ground has no address. Nobody goes up to a tent wandering in exile. The scroll says so itself: the movement draws its inspiration from Jerusalem and from the nation of Israel returning to its land. Only when Yaakov came home as Israel, with hands, was there a mountain to go up to.

The second: the verse that comes next.

"They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, and they shall learn war no more." (Yeshayahu, Isaiah 2:4)

וְכִתְּתוּ חַרְבוֹתָם לְאִתִּים וַחֲנִיתוֹתֵיהֶם לְמַזְמֵרוֹת לֹא יִשָּׂא גוֹי אֶל גּוֹי חֶרֶב וְלֹא יִלְמְדוּ עוֹד מִלְחָמָה

This is the prophets' reply to the dream of the end. The sword is not destroyed together with the world. It becomes a plowshare, a tool of the field. The nations remain nations, with their own names and their own languages. No one is asked to stop being who he is. The field remains a field. It is redeemed. The prophets of Israel did not describe a private salvation. They described a world.

The third: the order. First the Torah goes out from Zion, and only then are the swords put down. First the voice, then the hands. And here is the reversal that completes the brothers' story. In Bereshit, Yaakov had to go out to the field to acquire hands. In Yeshayahu, people from the wide field of the world come up to the house to ask for a voice. The scroll quotes Zechariah:

"Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you." (Zekharia, Zechariah 8:23)

נֵלְכָה עִמָּכֶם כִּי שָׁמַעְנוּ אֱלֹהִים עִמָּכֶם

The split heals from both directions. That is what the sixty signatories did. They came from twenty-two countries and said, with their own hands, that their hands are looking for a voice.

The work is still ahead of us

The scroll is signed, and no name will be added to it. But a signature is not an ending, just as nothing in this story is.

On 5 Iyar 5708, thirty-seven people signed a scroll in Tel Aviv. The next morning there was no rest. There was a war, and a state to build. On 24 Cheshvan 5787, sixty people signed a scroll in Jerusalem. They too have a morning after, and it has already begun.

A few days after that night, one of the signatories wrote to me. He was still in Israel, after four days in bed with the flu. He told me that the first question his family had asked him was whether there were letters of endorsement from rabbis. To their surprise, the letters were already there, inside his prayer book. And about the scroll itself, the verses and the signatures, he kept coming back to one phrase: set in stone.

A man asking for stone under his feet. Not an experience, not a feeling. Ground. Emuna he can stand on in front of his family, in front of the questions, on an ordinary day. That is the morning after, at the scale of one person.

The scroll ends with the words "in anticipation of the day when Hashem shall be King over all the earth". Anticipation, but notice what kind. The signatories did not sit and wait. They boarded planes, they came, they stood, and they signed. This is anticipation with hands. It is the exact opposite of the waiting of the dweller in tents.

And the load rests on us in Israel as well. A house that nations go up to has to be worthy of the climb. The hands have to work, and the voice has to remain the voice of Yaakov. Hands of Esav without that voice are not redemption. They are one more Esav in the world.

So this is the work ahead of us, together: to help the whole world connect to the great vision of the prophets. The scroll gives that vision in the words of Tzefania:

"For then I will turn to the peoples a pure language, that they may all call upon the name of Hashem, to serve Him with one accord." (Tzefania, Zephaniah 3:9)

כִּי אָז אֶהְפֹּךְ אֶל עַמִּים שָׂפָה בְרוּרָה לִקְרֹא כֻלָּם בְּשֵׁם י"י לְעׇבְדוֹ שְׁכֶם אֶחָד

"With one accord" is the translation. The Hebrew says something more physical: shekhem echad, one shoulder. A shoulder is what you carry a load on. Even in the greatest picture of the end of days, the prophet does not describe rest. He describes many peoples under one load, carrying it together.

The morning after is already here. And each of us can say it in the first person: I am not waiting for the world to end. I am standing in it, and a share of the work is mine.