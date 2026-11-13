The Supreme Court ruled Thursday night that Rabbi Shmuel Markowitz's faction may remain on the premises of the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak until the end of the current academic year, but must vacate no later than 10 Av 5787, August 12, 2027.

The interim ruling, issued by Justice Ofer Grosskopf following agreements between the parties as part of a request for a stay of execution, temporarily regulates continued use of the yeshiva premises amid the longstanding dispute between the factions of Rabbi Markowitz and Rabbi Eliezer Kahaneman.

The ruling makes the continued presence of Rabbi Markowitz's faction conditional on an explicit personal undertaking to vacate the premises by the specified date. Rabbi Markowitz and the nonprofit association's board members were required to sign a binding declaration by the end of the month pledging to vacate without delay.

Alongside setting the deadline to vacate, the court instructed both sides to maintain public order and refrain from violence and provocation.

The ruling clarified that any breach of the conditions, including incidents of violence between the factions, could allow Rabbi Kahaneman's faction to petition the court to bring forward the deadline to vacate.

The court also ruled that Rabbi Markowitz's faction may not use the name "Ponevezh Yeshiva," the yeshiva's emblem, or its official logo.

In addition, the justice ordered that the yeshiva's study hall be divided equally, with each side allocated 300 seats. The arrangement will also apply on Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

The ruling also includes substantial financial obligations. Alongside a 75% reduction in the original financial obligation imposed in the arbitration proceedings, Rabbi Markowitz's faction was ordered to pay NIS 2.5 million within one month, by December 13, plus VAT, linkage adjustments and interest.

The court also ruled that Rabbi Markowitz's faction must pay NIS 270,000 per month for use of the premises and maintenance expenses.

This is an interim ruling on the request for a stay of execution, not a final decision on the appeal against the arbitration award. The appeal itself remains under separate consideration by the Supreme Court.