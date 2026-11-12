Four people were shot early Thursday morning in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC, approximately one mile north of the White House, police said.

Officer Nathan Clarke said authorities were responding to reports from multiple locations in the area. The precise circumstances of the shootings and the exact locations where they occurred were not immediately clear.

Police instructed the public to stay away from the 1500 block of 15th Street, a residential and commercial area near a Whole Foods supermarket. The block, which includes a fitness center and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, was largely sealed off as officers investigated.

Several surrounding streets were also closed amid an extensive police deployment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed that federal agents had been dispatched to assist local authorities.

The incident occurred in the same neighborhood where a former employee of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was assaulted during an attempted carjacking in August 2025.

Following that incident, Trump announced a federal intervention in Washington, placing the city's police department under federal control and deploying hundreds of National Guard troops as part of an initiative to combat violent crime.

The National Guard deployment remains in effect.