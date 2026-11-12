Israel’s popular satirical television show Eretz Nehederet (“A Wonderful Country") took aim at politician Avigdor Lieberman in its latest episode, mocking what the show portrayed as a dramatic change in his attitude toward Haredi Jewish political parties.

Lieberman, the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, has long been known for his strong criticism of Haredi political demands. But in the new sketch, he is portrayed as a highly enthusiastic synagogue worshipper, enthusiastically shouting traditional expressions of approval.

In the sketch, Lieberman's character appears alongside a portrayal of UTJ Chair. MK Yaakov Asher. Their interaction highlights the gap between Lieberman's earlier promises to voters and his apparent willingness to consider new political alliances in order to oust PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The show's writers introduce a fictional Torah reading called Parashat Vayitkapel, roughly meaning “The Portion of Giving In." The title is a play on the names of weekly Torah readings and the Hebrew expression for backing down from a strongly held position.

At one point, Lieberman's character apologizes to the congregation, saying, “Sorry, everyone. My voice and my principles keep changing."

Another joke focuses on military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, a politically sensitive issue in Israel.

“Now comes the Haftarah, and now comes the 'Proe' (exemption)," Lieberman's character declares.