Yishai Cohen is the second of nine siblings. Speaking about his mother, Dikla, he said, "She has no day and no night."

His father, Avihu, died suddenly about two and a half years ago, and Dikla has raised the children alone ever since. The debts have grown to about NIS 1 million. Part of it is owed to the Israel Tax Authority for income tax and VAT, and the bank is pressing for payment too. The family faces enforcement proceedings, and the children risk losing the home they grew up in.

>> Give here now and help lift this debt from Dikla

Now her son is stepping forward. Yishai is asking the public to help so that the debts will be taken off his mother's shoulders.

Stand with Yishai and his eight siblings צילום: באדיבות המצולמים

Avihu was a building contractor, and those who knew him describe a man who helped anyone in need. Rabbi Yigal Cohen, head of the Yabia Omer institutions and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, has joined the appeal and asked the public not to leave the family alone.

>> Stand with Yishai and his eight siblings, give now

The goal is $150,000. As of November 10, 549 donors had given $28,482. The campaign suggests gifts of $36, $72, $180, $360 or $1,000, and any amount helps. Then send this page to one more person. It may reach the one who changes everything for this family.

A mother with no day and no night is raising nine children, with a million shekels of debt on top. Her son is asking for help to lift it.

>> Help save this family's home, give now

Every donation is tax-deductible.