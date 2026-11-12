The Role of Hezbollah’s Area and Sector Heads in Local Politics:

The public activities of these officials connect Hezbollah’s ongoing operations with civilian life in local communities. The Area head helps shape an agenda affecting numerous authorities and institutions, while the Sector head frequently engages directly with local actors.

At the Area level, a prominent example is a meeting reported in October 2026 between Abdullah Nasser (عبد الله ناصر), Head of the ‘First Area’ of Jabal Amel, and the heads of 29 municipalities in the south. The meeting addressed work plans for 2027, including water, electricity, and road services, coordination with the municipal affairs apparatus, and assistance to displaced residents.

This activity places the Area Head in a position of considerable standing vis-à-vis local and government authorities and makes him a full participant in discussions of the area’s needs. In effect, the Lebanese state cooperates with an officeholder whose position has no formal status within the state and who holds no legal authority under it.

At the Sector level, engagement is more local and focused.

For example, in October 2026, Hussein Suleiman (حسين سليمان), Head of the Qana Sector, met with the municipality of Rshaf to discuss the needs of residents and displaced people. In January 2026, Sheikh Wahid Hawi (وحيد حاوي), Head of the Jouaya Sector, attended a meeting of the association of mukhtars of Jouaya and the surrounding villages. The agenda covered services and administrative issues, and Hawi called for closer coordination with village election committees.

Both examples illustrate the interface between the officeholder and institutions that channel residents’ needs.

1. During election campaigns, these officials are visibly involved in forming electoral lists and negotiating local agreements. In May 2025, the Hadath-Baalbek municipal council published a message thanking Hassan Hamieh (حسن حمية) of the Western Baalbek Sector, along with Hezbollah and Amal, for their contribution to the agreement that enabled the council’s election. That same month, Abbas Mazloum (عباس مظلوم), Head of the Brital Sector, participated in the launch of a local electoral list. These are examples of the officials’ involvement in the local electoral arena.

2. The organization is also represented locally through ties with institutions serving the civilian population. In October 2026, Dr. Hussein al-Nimr (حسين النمر), Head of Hezbollah’s Bekaa Area, attended the opening of clinics at al-Batoul Hospital in Hermel and pledged to promote the hospital’s development.

3. The officials’ participation in social events also carries ideological significance. In January 2026, Hussein Fadlallah (حسين فضل الله), Head of Hezbollah’s Beirut Area, sponsored an event honoring the wounded, organized by the union of Dahieh municipalities. That same month, Ali Daoun (علي ضعون), Head of the ‘Second Area’ of Jabal Amel, addressed an organizational gathering of the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts and emphasized the movement’s contribution to religious and values-based education. Such events give public visibility to Hezbollah’s concept of resistance and integrate it into the activities of local institutions.

4. Sector Heads sometimes also participate in mediating disputes. In August 2026, Bilal Dagher (بلال داغر), Head of the al-Jabal Sector, was reported to have participated alongside an Amal representative in a reconciliation committee in Khaldeh. The committee presented an agreement between families to the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council.

This extensive and active civilian engagement with the population serves the organization’s efforts to consolidate its presence, create dependency, indoctrinate the population, and build support.

The importance of these officials extends beyond their organizational standing. They help maintain Hezbollah’s ties with its core constituency, and with the wider population of each area or sector more generally, strengthening the organization’s position as an actor involved in community life.

Through these ties, Hezbollah establishes itself as an almost exclusive point of contact for the civilian population’s needs. In this way, it sustains the “resistance society," whose very existence also enables the organization’s military activity.

Case Study: Sheikh Zayd Daher, Head of Hezbollah’s Sidon Sector

Zayd Daher (زيد ضاهر), a native of Sidon, is a longstanding representative of the organization in the local arena. As early as July 2010, local media identified him as a senior Hezbollah official in Sidon, and he was documented in the same role in September 2026.

On November 21, 2024, the funeral of his son, Hadi Daher (هادي ضاهر), was held in Sidon. In May 2025, an event was held at the city’s “al-Sayyida al-Zahra" Hall to screen his recorded testament. Those attending included a member of Hezbollah’s Political Council and a member of Amal’s Political Bureau, representatives of Lebanese parties and Palestinian factions, mayors, mukhtars, heads of civil society organizations, and figures from education, the media, and culture.

At the event, Daher declared his commitment “to continue on the path of jihad and resistance until all the land of Palestine is liberated, from the river to the sea," while pledging to follow Hassan Nasrallah’s path, “no matter how high the price and no matter the scale of the sacrifices."

Zayd Daher’s activities illustrate how these organizational functions converge in a single individual. He engages with religious leaders, associations, and government offices while also presenting Hezbollah’s political positions to local audiences and allies.

In April 2024, Daher headed a delegation that visited Sunni Mufti Salim Soussane (سليم سوسان), Jaafari Mufti Mohammad Oseiran (محمد عسيران), and religious judge (qadi, قاضي) Jamal Faqih (جمال فقيه). Alongside Ramadan greetings, the discussions addressed economic hardship and the work of aid committees. These visits indicate channels of communication that cross sectarian boundaries.