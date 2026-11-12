In the wake of the US midterm elections and shifting political and demographic trends in American society, Bishop Robert Stearns, Founder and President of Eagles’ Wings and a leader in the American Evangelical community, is warning that Israel risks losing one of its most important bases of support in the United States unless it takes immediate action to engage the next generation of Evangelical Christians.

Bishop Stearns is calling on Israel’s leadership to reassess its approach to relations with the American Evangelical community and develop a long-term national strategy focused on strengthening ties with younger generations, whose attitudes toward Israel are increasingly shaped by a changing political, cultural, and media landscape.

"The historic and spiritual bond between the Evangelical community in the United States and the State of Israel is deep, rooted, and built upon genuine love and shared values," he said. "At the same time, the political results in Washington and intergenerational shifts show that reality is changing before our eyes."

"Israel is not only losing America, but also the Evangelicals who are the very beating heart of its support. While the founding generation viewed the alliance with Israel as a given, the younger generation is formed within an entirely different cultural and media reality. If we do not know how to plant deep spiritual and value-based roots within them, we risk losing them and witnessing the gradual drift of this strategic partnership."

According to Bishop Stearns, Israel can no longer take the support of American Evangelicals for granted. He stressed that preserving this historic alliance requires a proactive approach, with greater investment in engaging young Christian leaders, fostering personal connections with Israel, and strengthening the shared values that have long formed the foundation of the relationship.

Calling on Israel’s next government to make relations with the Evangelical Christian community a national strategic priority, he added, "The discourse of the past or relying on existing achievements is no longer enough. The new government to be formed in Israel must establish a long-term national strategic plan to strengthen ties with the Christian Evangelical world, particularly with the younger generation."

"We must expose them to the true face of Israel, bring them on meaningful visits, and build bridges of trust and mutual understanding that will endure for decades to come."

Bishop Stearns further emphasized that the relationship between Israel and American Evangelicals extends beyond political and security interests and is rooted in shared moral and spiritual values, with Jerusalem serving as a central symbol of this historic bond.

"The bond between our two people does not rest solely on security interests, but on a moral commitment to liberty, human dignity, and justice," he said. "Jerusalem, the beating heart of the Jewish people, is a global beacon of prayer, peace, and interfaith tolerance. When the younger generation sees Israel leading with these values, this partnership will not merely be preserved- it will grow and flourish."

Looking ahead, Bishop Stearns urged, "The post-election period in the US offers us an invaluable window of opportunity. Out of responsibility for the future, now is the time to join forces, renew our commitment, and ensure that the fellowship between Israel and believers in America continues to shine for generations to come."