Professor Miriam Adelson, publisher of Israel Hayom, called on Israel and the United States to seize the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's administration to bring about meaningful change and confront their shared enemies.

Speaking at the opening session of the second Israel Hayom Summit in New York City, Adelson emphasized the importance of the relationship between the two countries and the opportunities presented by the current American administration.

"The friendship between Israel and America is a commitment between peoples," Adelson said, stressing that "our alliance must remain strong."

She warned that the two countries face common threats that require a united response.

"We have two years in this administration to create true change. To face and defeat our true, common enemy. Together. That is our responsibility - as Israelis and Americans," she declared, referring to the remainder of Trump's presidential term, which ends in January 2029.

Adelson devoted much of her address to Israel's future in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, urging Israelis and Jews around the world to transform the pain of recent years into an opportunity to build a stronger society.

"Since October 7, we have known terrible pain. We remember those we lost," she said, before posing a question: "What will we build from this pain?"

"After all we have endured, we face a question that will define our generation," Adelson continued.

"We cannot bring back those we have lost. But we can honor their lives through the future we create."

She described her vision for that future as "a country that is safer. A society that is stronger. A people more united in purpose."

Adelson emphasized that the next generation must inherit not only the memory of the tragedies suffered by the Jewish people, but also a sense of hope and possibility.

"Our children must inherit more than the memory of our suffering. They must inherit the promise of our future," she said.

"Israel has never had the luxury of taking its survival for granted. But survival alone cannot be our ambition."

Adelson also called for national introspection, arguing that patriotism must include a willingness to recognize shortcomings and work toward improvement.

"To build that future, we must also look inward," she said.

"Loving our country does not mean believing it can do no wrong. It means caring enough to make it better."

Opening her remarks with the words "Walk humbly," Adelson explained that humility and determination are not contradictory.

"Humility is not weakness. It does not mean standing aside when history calls on us to act," she said.

Turning to Jewish identity and the rise of antisemitism, Adelson stressed that Jews must be able to express their identity openly and without fear.

"No young Jew should fear wearing a Star of David. No student should feel compelled to hide their Jewish identity," she declared.

She warned against allowing antisemitism to determine how Jews understand themselves or their place in the world.

"We cannot allow those who hate us to define what it means to be Jewish. Our identity is not built on fear," Adelson said.

"The next chapter of Israel's story is ours to write."

Adelson also reflected on the founding of Israel Hayom and the role of journalism in shaping public discourse.

"We believed that Israel needed a strong, independent voice. A voice proud of our country. A voice unafraid to challenge powerful institutions," she said.

She argued that the newspaper's original mission has become increasingly important in an era characterized by an overwhelming volume of information and widespread challenges to factual reporting.

"In a world overwhelmed by information, the truth is often the first thing we lose," Adelson warned.

She emphasized that defending Israel requires a commitment not only to confronting misinformation but also to rigorous journalism and accountability.

"We must have the courage to defend Israel against lies. To check the facts. To ask the hard questions," she said.

Adelson concluded her message by emphasizing the responsibility of Israelis and American Jews to shape their shared future, strengthen the alliance between their countries, and ensure that the next generation inherits a Jewish state defined not merely by its ability to survive, but by its strength, unity, and aspirations.