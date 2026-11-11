Diplomatic incident in France: Samaria Regional Council Chief Yossi Dagan was denied entry to the country where he was scheduled to hold a series of meetings with elected officials.

While at passport control, Dagan was taken for questioning, where immigration officials told him that he could not enter the country.

When asked for his response to the entry ban, Dagan stated for the record: "I am proud to be Jewish and Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. I am proud to be on the right side of history."

Dagan continued from the airport to Prague, where he held a series of meetings over three days with members of the Czech government, Senate, and Parliament.

Andrej Kuntek, chairman of the Czech ruling party's faction in the European Parliament, said at the conclusion of the meeting: "Thank you for being the front line defending Europe. Sovereignty in your region is important."

Jiří Oberfalzer, Vice President of the Czech Senate, said: "I stand with the residents of Samaria. I wish you success in defending your land. We stand with you."

Senior Czech parliamentarian Miroslav Janulík declared: "On behalf of the Czech Parliament, I thank the people of Samaria."

Dagan told them: "Judea and Samaria are the future of Israel and the guarantee of Europe's cultural and security survival. We are one front; we will fight together, and we will win together."