More than 300 schools across Italy were evacuated after a wave of bomb threats sent by email.

Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara confirmed the scope of the evacuations, noting that the number of evacuated schools could potentially rise.

Among the schools which received threats were schools in Rome, Milan, and Naples.

Students and staff were evacuated, and police and bomb squads began searching the schools and investigating the source of the threats.

At this stage, no explosive devices had been reported found.