In the field of commercial entertainment, Inbar Nasa has built an established career as a professional dancer and educator, marked by major arena productions, media campaigns, and creative collaborations with leading choreographers and industry directors.

Recognized for her technical precision, unique artistry, and strong stage presence with an extensive foundation across classical, contemporary, and commercial hip-hop styles from an early age, Inbar Nasa stands out in the professional dance world.

Inbar’s professional portfolio features some of the largest live concert productions in the entertainment industry. Performing as a featured dancer, she has appeared in sold-out stadium concert tours before crowds of tens of thousands of audience members per show for top-charting recording artists like Omer Adam at Ramat Gan Stadium. Her stage credits further include nationwide arena franchises, such as over 150 show productions across the Festigal arena platform, as well as the 11-show nationwide NEXT arena tour under the direction of renowned choreographer Avihai Haham.

Her work extends from live arena concert stages to prime-time television broadcasts and commercial screen projects. She was selected as a featured dancer for the live season finale of The Voice alongside Static, choreographed by Maya Fattal. In addition, her screen portfolio features prominent music videos and video projects alongside Anna Zak, official music videos for leading recording artists Shahar Tavoch and Ido Malka, as well as her standout performance in the official music video Lo Toda with Rinat Bar.

Beyond her performance credits, Nasa has built a technical foundation through intensive training across multiple countries under recognized master instructors, covering multiple styles and techniques. As a dance educator, she regularly leads training workshops for dancers, sharing technical instruction and stage preparation.

A major milestone in her professional trajectory is her official signing for talent representation with McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA Agency) in Los Angeles. Recognized as a premier talent agency for commercial dance, MSA represents industry professionals who work on global pop tours, feature films, and international live productions. Through every project and milestone, Inbar Nasa remains a defining name in modern commercial dance, ensuring her talent leaves an indelible mark.