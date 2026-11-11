A few days ago an assortment of brainless goons marched with shouts and placards at Jewish owned shops in center city Philadelphia.

They were demanding a boycott against these stores and against Israel, one or both, I’m not sure, but what’s the difference; you get the picture.

These are the multitudes who were brainwashed in college. Mom and Dad paid big bucks to have their sons and daughters educated into imbeciles.

Yes, daughters too, and that is sad, how girls and women are part of the act, often the loudest and most obnoxious.

But then, a group of shoppers, some Jewish, some not, invaded the boycotters, who took the hint and dispersed, as they usually do when faced with pushback.

They are cowards.

But that is not the reason for this meeting, in which I ask, Netanyahu or Eisenkot, will the real prime minister please stand up.

Right now we do not know who’s on First.

That is so because Israel still uses an election process that is as old as the hills. Like the one still used by the UK, and behold the UK, a royal mess.

Don’t ask me for details, but over there, it is party over individual. Which is why we, in the United States, do not know the name of their leader.

Churchill…Churchill is mostly all we remember.

After that losers, one after another…taking turns to open the border wider and wider until the England we knew is English no more.

That is not a winning prescription for choosing a prime minister…especially for a country so political as Israel.

Such a stiff-necked people, yet Israel has been blessed with the greatest of leaders, from Moses onward.

Why does the winner need to prove 61 Knesset seats?

That is nearly impossible.

Anyway, I do not envy the winner.

The America he faces is no longer a friend.