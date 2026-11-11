* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

1. Chodesh tov! Rosh Chodesh Kislev began last night and is continuing until sunset tomorrow, it’s the third month of the Jewish year.

2. Kislev is a month of miracles and light, of prayers answered and salvation. The holiday of Hanukkah, which falls during this month, teaches us that anything can happen. Even desperate crises can turn out for the best. A small nation of Jews, armed with faith and courage, defeated the mighty Greek Empire. A jug of oil meant for one day’s kindling provided light for eight days.

3. What are the laws and customs of Rosh Chodesh? As special addition - Ya’aleh Veyavo - is made to our daily prayers and Grace After Meals. In the course of morning prayers (Shacharit), we recite Hallel (festive chapters of Psalms), read from the Torah, and say the special Musaf prayer for Rosh Chodesh. Some people dress festively and enjoy a special meal to honor the day.

4. At this time of year, the days are shortened and darkness falls early. Our sages recommend taking advantage of these long nights to devote more time to Torah study and thus bring more light into the world.

5. Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, zts"l who composed a special saying for each month, wrote the following regarding Kislev: "True courage can be found only where the light of God is present."

The courage of the Maccabees, he explains, was not based on physical strength or material resources. They were few in number and of limited means, but they were deeply connected to God, and that is why they prevailed. True courage depends on one's connection to God.

Chodesh tov!