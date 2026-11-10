Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, launched a scathing attack on Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot following remarks Eisenkot made at a faction meeting, as his father, Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for unity.

"An idiot. A puppet on a string controlled by the most powerful and darkest forces in the country and the world," Yair Netanyahu wrote on his X account, adding: "Israel may not survive him."

Yashar! responded with a pointed jab at the prime minister and his son: "It appears the Likud's new talking points have yet to reach Miami."