Celebrity injury cases get written about twice: once when the complaint is filed, and once if there is a verdict. Almost nothing gets written in between, because almost nothing happens in public.

The handful that reach a jury are worth studying for exactly that reason. A verdict is a record of what twelve ordinary people believed after hearing both sides, and the reasoning that moved them is the same reasoning that decides an anonymous fall in a Houston grocery store.

The Magician, the Backstage Passage and the Jury That Awarded Nothing

In 2013, a British tourist named Gavin Cox was pulled onstage as a volunteer in David Copperfield's "Lucky 13" illusion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The trick required selected audience members to be hurried out of sight and along a backstage route. Cox fell during that route and said he suffered a brain injury and other lasting harm. He sued Copperfield, the hotel and several related parties.

The case went all the way to a jury in May 2018. After weeks of testimony, jurors assigned the defendants zero percent of the responsibility. Cox recovered nothing. The Nevada Supreme Court upheld the result in 2022 on a split decision.

Why a sympathetic plaintiff still lost

Reporting from the courtroom suggested jurors did think the venue should have looked harder at earlier falls along that same route. What they could not do was conclude that a better inquiry would have stopped this particular fall. That gap is the whole case. Premises claims are not decided on whether a property could have been safer in the abstract. They are decided on whether a specific failure caused a specific injury.

Fault Is Not All or Nothing, Except When a Jury Decides It Is

The other instructive verdict was not a fall at all. In March 2023, a Utah jury considered a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, who had sought several hundred thousand dollars. The jury found Sanderson one hundred percent at fault and awarded Paltrow the single dollar she had asked for on her counterclaim.

What that allocation would mean in Texas

Texas uses the same basic machinery. Under the proportionate responsibility rules in Chapter 33 of the Civil Practice and Remedies Code, a claimant whose own share of responsibility is greater than fifty percent recovers nothing at all. Below that line, the award is reduced by the assigned percentage rather than erased.

The practical effect is that the percentage matters more than the headline number. A jury that values a case at four hundred thousand dollars and puts thirty percent of the blame on the injured person produces a recovery of two hundred eighty thousand. The same jury, assigning fifty-one percent, produces nothing.

According to personal injury lawyer Nicholas R. Thompson, Principal and Managing Partner at RTRLAW, the celebrity cases that reach verdict tend to share one feature, which is a serious factual dispute about causation rather than about whether an incident happened at all. That is also the pattern he describes seeing when a local claim stalls, and it is a large part of why people hurt on commercial property often consult a Houston counsel for victims of slip and fall accidents while the evidence is still retrievable rather than after the dispute has hardened.

Trials Are the Exception, Not the Measure

It is easy to assume from coverage that injury disputes are routinely decided by juries. The caseload data published in the Texas Judicial Branch annual statistical reports tells a different story, with civil matters overwhelmingly resolved by agreement, dismissal or motion rather than verdict. Both of the cases above are unusual precisely because someone on one side refused to settle and accepted the risk of a zero.

What the Tried Cases Suggest for an Ordinary Houston Claim

Notice is usually the contested element

A Texas property owner is not an insurer of everyone who walks in. For an invitee, the question is generally whether the owner knew or reasonably should have known about the hazardous condition and failed to act. Prior incidents, inspection logs and sweep sheets are the documents that answer it, which is why the Copperfield jury cared about earlier falls along the same route. A store that cannot produce an inspection record for the relevant window has a harder time arguing it had no reason to know.

The proof that disappears is the proof that decides

Surveillance footage is frequently overwritten on a fixed cycle measured in days or weeks. Incident reports get filed internally and are rarely volunteered. Witnesses who are strangers to each other become unreachable within hours of leaving. None of the jury findings described above turned on evidence that anyone gathered late, and the reconstruction of a fall almost always gets weaker rather than stronger as months pass.

The filing deadline is shorter than people expect

Most Texas personal injury claims are governed by the two-year limitations period in Section 16.003, running from the date the cause of action accrues. An ongoing conversation with a claims adjuster does not pause that clock, and neither does a pending medical course of treatment. A missed deadline ends a claim regardless of how strong the underlying facts happened to be.