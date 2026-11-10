About two and a half years ago, Avihu Cohen, a building contractor, died suddenly. He left his wife, Dikla, with nine children and debts that have only grown since. Today they stand at about NIS 1 million shekels owed.

Dikla has raised the children alone ever since. According to the campaign organizers, she can no longer carry the weight by herself. The family now faces enforcement proceedings, and it could lose its home.

>> Give here now and help keep this family in their home

People who knew Avihu describe a man who helped anyone who needed it, even in the hardest times. When he died, the family lost a father and a husband, and also the person who provided for it.

For nine children who have already lost their father, losing the house would be a second blow.

Rabbi Yigal Cohen, head of the Yabia Omer institutions and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, has joined the appeal and called on the public to help. The campaign page puts the reason simply, "He was there for others. Now it is our turn."

>> Stand with Dikla and her nine children, give now

Stand with Dikla and her nine children צילום: פרטי

The goal is $150,000, to pay off the debts, steady the household and give the children basic security. So far 549 donors have given $28,482, which leaves $121,518 still to raise. The campaign suggests gifts of $36, $72, $180, $360 or $1,000, and any amount helps. Then send this page to one more person. It may reach the one who changes everything for this family.

>> Help save this family's home, give now

Every donation is tax-deductible.