Around 480 Jewish and Arab runners participated Friday morning in the 12th annual "Running Without Borders" race in Jerusalem, bringing together children, teenagers, families and adults from across the city.

The event, held on November 6 in the Ein Yael and Beit Safafa areas, featured three races: two 5-kilometer competitions and a 2-kilometer recreational race designed for families and casual runners. Participants from eastern and western Jerusalem gathered around a shared interest in running and sports, with the event aimed at strengthening connections between the city's Jewish and Arab communities.

The route through Ein Yael and Beit Safafa offered runners an opportunity to experience Jerusalem from a different perspective, combining physical activity with encounters between members of the city's diverse communities.

The race is the annual highlight of the activities organized by the Running Without Borders association, which works throughout the year to bring Jewish and Arab residents together through joint running groups, training sessions and sporting events.

The organization seeks to encourage familiarity, cooperation and stronger relationships between the communities, using sports as a way to build connections even during challenging periods. This year's event was held with the support of the BYU Jerusalem Center and Ono Academic College, which helped facilitate the race and promote connections between the communities through sports.