The IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that more than 91,000 tents and over 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip as part of ongoing preparations for the winter months.

According to the IDF, the winter preparedness plan has been implemented in recent months in coordination with the Board of Peace and in cooperation with the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations, and donor countries.

The military emphasized that the humanitarian efforts are continuing despite Hamas's refusal to disarm and its ongoing exploitation of civilian areas and humanitarian assistance for terrorist activities.

Since the implementation of the winter preparedness plan began, more than 91,000 tents have been brought into Gaza, alongside over 8,200 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing, and other essential supplies intended to help residents cope with winter conditions.

In addition to providing shelter and winter equipment, the IDF and COGAT are advancing projects aimed at improving water and sanitation infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.

These projects include sewage removal, improvements to water distribution networks, and the entry of 12 sewage vacuum trucks for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The military is also facilitating the delivery of medical supplies and equipment.

According to the statement, the entry of 7,500 vaccine doses for UNICEF and three mobile clinics for the International Medical Corps (IMC) has been approved.

Additional assistance includes medications, medical equipment, and fuel intended for hospitals and medical facilities throughout Gaza.

The IDF and COGAT said they have approved more than 850 requests covering tens of thousands of trucks carrying winter-related humanitarian supplies, including shelter materials, water and sanitation equipment, and healthcare supplies.

However, the military noted that approximately half of the approved requests have yet to be fulfilled by the United Nations and international organizations.

According to the IDF, the organizations have not yet transferred the requested equipment into Gaza, partly because of logistical and budgetary difficulties unrelated to Israel.

The military also addressed concerns that certain humanitarian equipment could be diverted to Hamas and used to rebuild the terrorist organization's capabilities.

According to the IDF, the UN and international organizations have acknowledged that they cannot guarantee that some of the equipment they are seeking to bring into Gaza will not reach Hamas.

The IDF and COGAT emphasized that they cannot disregard the risk of terrorist organizations exploiting humanitarian assistance to restore their operational capabilities.

As a result, the military is reviewing requests involving potentially sensitive equipment and examining alternatives that would meet humanitarian needs while reducing the possibility of the materials being used by Hamas.

The IDF stressed that its objective is to continue improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza without enabling terrorist organizations to rebuild their infrastructure.

"The IDF and COGAT will continue working to improve the humanitarian response and prepare the population for winter, while preventing these efforts from being exploited to rebuild the capabilities of terrorist organizations," the military stated.