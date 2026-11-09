The Israel Police launched an investigation Monday following the distribution of threatening flyers in the mailboxes of residents in northern Tel Aviv, which are suspected of being linked to Iranian elements. The Shin Bet is also involved in the investigation.

The flyers contain a QR code directing recipients to a website associated with the hostile hacker group Handala, which features threatening messages against Israel. The message includes an explicit threat against Israel, ending with the words: "This is a final warning."

The flyers were discovered at several addresses in the northern part of the city. Following reports received by police, officers from the Yarkon District arrived at the locations where the flyers were found and collected evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding their distribution.

Iranian media reported that the Handala group had claimed responsibility for distributing the flyers in northern Tel Aviv.

Police are asking any additional residents who encounter similar flyers to report them immediately.