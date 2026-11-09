For over a year, little Chaim Rubin fought cancer with all the strength a child could have. Then came the moment his family had prayed for - he beat the disease.

They thought the nightmare was finally over. They hoped their little boy could finally return to being a child.

But then came the words no parent should ever have to hear:

THE CANCER IS BACK.

Once again, Chaim faces a battle no seven-year-old should ever have to fight. He urgently needs advanced treatment in the United States, and the cost is more than his family can bear alone.

His parents have already given everything they have. Now, they are turning to us.

Chaim has already fought once. He should not have to fight this battle without us.

Please open your heart. Help give Chaim the chance to beat cancer again. Every donation, every share, every act of kindness can make a difference.

Together, we can help give Chaim hope for a future beyond cancer.