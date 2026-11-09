Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin has launched a sharp attack on the bloc opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over its efforts to secure the haredi parties' support for forming a government.

In an interview with 103FM, Feiglin pointed to what he described as a contradiction between the demands voiced by figures in the Change bloc regarding the enlistment of yeshiva students and their current willingness to consider coalition cooperation with the haredi parties.

“I’m not at all surprised by this flip-flop by the Left," he said.

Feiglin said that over the past several years, he had repeatedly warned that the campaign to enlist haredi men was not genuine and that the issue was being used to advance political objectives. “I warned that it was simply a bluff," he said.

Feiglin drew a connection between the political struggle that took place in Israel in 2023 and the subsequent demands to expand IDF enlistment. He argued that the same figures who led the campaign against the government at the time could not now present their demand for haredi enlistment as an expression of concern for the military's needs.

“It wasn't difficult to understand that these people, who in 2023 wanted to dismantle the army, were hardly great patriots who suddenly found themselves short of soldiers and wanted to enlist every last one of them. Patriotism was not what drove the agenda of enlisting haredim now - it was the desire to bring down the government," he stressed.