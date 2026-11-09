An Orphan Bride's Cry for Help

On November 18th, Rivka is supposed to experience the happiest moment of her life.

But instead of excitement and joy, her wedding day is overshadowed by heartbreaking financial worries.

Three years ago, after a long and painful battle with a devastating illness, Rivka lost her beloved father.

DONATE NOW. DON'T LET AN ORPHAN BRIDE FACE HER WEDDING ALONE>>>

Since then, her mother, Malka, has been struggling every single day to keep her family afloat. Seven fatherless children, overwhelming debts, and a son with autism who needs ongoing care and support.

And now, just weeks before the wedding, the family cannot afford even the most basic necessities to help Rivka build her new home.

No essential furniture. No basic appliances. Even the simplest wedding and household expenses are beyond their reach.

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Her father will never be there to walk her to the Chuppah. But WE can be there to help her walk toward her future with dignity.

Our Goal: $30,000

Every donation is a helping hand extended to an orphan bride.

$100 - Help cover essential wedding-day expenses.

$360 - Help provide clothing and personal necessities for the bride.

$1,000 - Help furnish her new home with essential appliances.

$3,000 - Become a major partner in helping Rivka build her new home.

Time is running out. The Chuppah is approaching. And Rivka needs us NOW.

Open your heart and help this orphan bride walk down the aisle with tears of joy - not tears of worry.

DONATE NOW. DON'T LET AN ORPHAN BRIDE FACE HER WEDDING ALONE>>>