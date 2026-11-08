Jonathan Burkan, Israel Justice Org. Board Member, Member of the US Holocaust Memorial Cou

Jonathan Burkan, a board member of the Israel Justice Organization and member of the US Holocaust Memorial Council, warned in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that Israel must prepare for potentially receiving less American support after President Donald Trump leaves office.

Speaking during a solidarity delegation’s visit to Israel, his tenth trip to the country and sixth with Dr. Frager, Burkan said the coming two years should be used to strengthen Israel’s independence and develop additional alliances.

"My message is, I think Israel has to be prepared to do it, I wouldn’t say alone, but with less help in two years," he said.

Asked whether he was referring specifically to Iran, Burkan replied, "Everything. I think Israel is going to have to look at new alliances."

Burkan stressed that uncertainty over the next administration requires Israel to prepare for changes in its relationship with Washington.

"President Trump is president for the next two years, but we don’t know what’s going to happen after the next two years," he said. "And I think Israel has to prepare for a different relationship with the United States."

Asked whether his concerns extended to a future Republican president as well as a Democratic administration, Burkan responded, "Absolutely."

He argued that anger over the Iran war had affected attitudes toward Israel, expressing concern that Americans would blame Israel and potentially the Jewish people.

"People, unfortunately, are going to blame Israel, and then maybe the Jewish people," he said, adding that he had raised those concerns with friends in recent weeks.

At the same time, Burkan said he did not believe the United States would abandon Israel, pointing to Israel’s contributions in military affairs, science, and technology.

Nevertheless, he urged Israel to strengthen its ability to manufacture weapons and obtain them from other countries. He raised the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming president and seeking a full arms embargo as a scenario Israel should prepare for.

Turning to the delegation’s visit, Burkan spoke about meeting wounded soldiers and the resilience he encounters in Israel.

"I think you’re the most unbelievable people in the world. I mean, your attitude, your spirit," he said.

Burkan described meeting a severely wounded soldier at Hadassah who had attended Kushner Academy in New Jersey. He said the soldier had suffered approximately 50 shrapnel wounds and undergone multiple surgeries.

"The point is the spirit of the Israeli people is just unbelievable," Burkan said. "It takes my breath away every time I come here."