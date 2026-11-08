Dr. Joseph Frager - Chairman, Israel Justice Organization

Dr. Joe Frager, chairman of the Israel Justice Organization, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, and said that Israel still has many committed friends in America despite growing anti-Israel sentiment, warning that the threat posed by Iran extends far beyond the Middle East.

Leading another delegation to Israel, Dr. Frager said the visit was intended to demonstrate strong US-Israel solidarity following the recent elections in both countries.

Addressing the US midterm results, Dr. Frager acknowledged that they had not gone as pro-Israel supporters had hoped. He attributed the growing anti-Israel sentiment partly to younger Americans who, he argued, have not been properly educated about Israel and the Middle East, as well as the rising influence of Arab voices in American public discourse.

Since Zohran Mamdani's election as mayor of New York City, he said, the narrative surrounding Israel has become increasingly distorted.

Dr. Frager nevertheless expressed confidence that the political climate would change, pointing to the swings in US public opinion and Donald Trump's political comeback. He described Trump as one of America's greatest leaders in recent decades, arguing that strong leaders inevitably attract critics.

Drawing a parallel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dr. Frager said Trump should not allow the midterm results to overshadow his accomplishments. He credited the president with securing the release of all Israeli hostages, an outcome he said few had believed possible, and praised his role in confronting Iran.

Regarding concerns about growing isolationist sentiment within the Republican Party, alongside the challenges facing Israel among Democrats and Vice President JD Vance's comments about Israel as an example of an increasingly difficult political discourse, Dr. Frager says that, "The discourse has been completely twisted and distorted on both sides, and it's getting worse. But it'll get worse before it gets better. It will get better because rational minds will come to understand that evil is winning."

Describing Iran and Hamas as forces of evil, Dr. Frager said their supporters, including those in the US, would ultimately be defeated.

Despite the challenges, he stressed that Israel retains committed allies across North America. In his 45 years of advocacy for Israel, he said, the current climate has been more difficult than ever, but supporters such as Benghazi attack veteran Mark Geist, Pierre Gentin and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee remain steadfast.

"We have our friends, and we have to enlist our friends. We have to ask our friends to help us more than ever, and they're willing to do it," he said.

Dr. Frager also described receiving a message from an American Christian supporter who wanted to fight for Israel, saying it reflected a growing recognition that Israel's struggle has implications for the entire Western world.

"Israel is fighting the fight for the whole West, all of Western civilization," he said.

He warned that many Americans still fail to understand that the confrontation with Iran is not solely an Israeli concern.

"The narrative made it sound like it was just about Israel. But that is not correct," Dr. Frager said. "The Iran situation is a world problem. It is an American problem. Israel is leading the fight."