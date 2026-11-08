Weapons stockpiles near a UN post in Lebanon

Troops from the IDF's 91st Division are operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats to the State of Israel.

During operations by the "Oded" (9th) Brigade Combat Team in the area of Meiss El Jabal, two stockpiles of equipment and weapons were located in a civilian home situated approximately 200 meters from a UN post, and in a storage facility located approximately 100 meters from a UN post.

Among the weapons located: Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers and rockets, a PK machine gun, fragmentation grenades, an explosive device, ammunition, and communications and surveillance equipment.

Weapons near UN humanitarian aid boxes IDF spokesperson

These were found alongside humanitarian aid boxes and emblems of the Amal and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

Residence used by Hezbollah as a military base

Additionally, during operations by the Kfir Brigade Combat Team in the area of Et Tiri, an apartment used for military purposes by Hezbollah was located approximately 250 meters from a UN post, containing surveillance equipment, combat gear, living supplies, and emblems of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Weapons discovered near UN outpost in Lebanon

This is further evidence that the UNIFIL force has failed in its mission, and of the cynical exploitation by terrorist organizations in the face of UNIFIL's inaction.

The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and will continue operating to remove threats and remain committed to the ceasefire agreement.