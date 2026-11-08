בן 16 תולש מזוזה בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Border Police and Jerusalem District Police officers arrested a 16-year-old eastern Jerusalem resident on suspicion of tearing down a mezuzah from the doorpost and spraying graffiti on the door of a Jewish home in the Kfar Hateimanim section of the Silwan neighborhood in the capital.

Last Thursday, the police received a report from a neighborhood resident who returned home at night to discover that the mezuzah, a box containing a piece of parchment with verses from the Torah, which was attached to the doorpost, had been removed and graffiti spray-painted on the door.

After receiving the report, officers from the Shalem Station and the Jerusalem Border Police worked to locate those involved. During the investigation, the forces managed to trace the identity of a suspect in the act and located him.

The suspect, a 16-year-old minor from the eastern side of the city, was arrested and taken for questioning at the Shalem Police Station.

The suspect was taken on Sunday for a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, which extended his detention until Tuesday.