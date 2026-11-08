Fourteen foreign nationals and three Palestinian Arabs were arrested for their alleged involvement in a riot and the violation of a legal order near Ras Karar, northwest of Ramallah. The police suspect that some of those involved came to the area to instigate confrontations and create anti-Israel media content.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when a report was received of a riot in the area. Following the report, IDF and Judea and Samaria Border Police were deployed to the scene and detained 17 suspects in connection with the incident.

During the suspects' interrogation, conducted in conjunction with the Judea and Samaria District Police Central Unit Foreigners Desk, a suspicion arose that the foreign nationals arrived at the scene to provoke confrontations.

Police are also investigating the suspicion that the suspects intended to use the incident to create videos and other content to promote anti-Israel campaigns in the press and on social media.

According to the police, the investigation also found that several suspects are affiliated with the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Police also claim that some of the activists expressed support for anti-Israel organizations and presented them as legitimate organizations.

After the investigation into the foreign nationals, police announced that they had gathered sufficient evidence to support the suspicions against them. The materials were transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Population Administration at the Interior Ministry.

The Population and Immigration Authority is expected to hold a hearing concerning the foreign nationals, after which a decision will be made on whether to order their deportation from Israel.