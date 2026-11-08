A democracy is tested not only by how it protects the voices of the majority, but by how it protects those who face intimidation for exercising their fundamental freedoms. For Iranians who have spent decades opposing the Islamic Republic, this is not an abstract political principle. It is a question shaped by personal experience, exile, and the knowledge that political intimidation does not necessarily end at a country’s borders.

As an Iranian-American journalist who grew up in Iran and later lived in Europe and the United States, I have watched this struggle unfold across generations. The Islamic Republic established after the 1979 revolution did not merely transform Iran’s political institutions. It fundamentally changed the relationship between the individual and the state, making political dissent increasingly dangerous and subjecting civil liberties to religious authority. Today, nearly five decades later, the question of how democratic countries respond to intimidation directed at Iranian dissidents deserves renewed attention.

Ahead of a major Iranian gathering scheduled for this weekend in Frankfurt, Germany, Yasmine Pahlavi, wife of Iranian opposition figure Prince Reza Pahlavi, raised a concern that reaches far beyond one demonstration or one political figure. In a public statement, she questioned security-related restrictions she said had affected her husband’s ability to address demonstrators. She expressed deep respect for German police officers and acknowledged their responsibility to protect public safety.

But she also challenged the idea that threats of violence should determine who may exercise freedom of expression. Her warning raises a fundamental question: When threats influence who may speak in a democratic society, where should the line be drawn between legitimate security precautions and the protection of fundamental freedoms?

Protecting People Without Surrendering Their Rights

Germany has a serious responsibility to protect demonstrators, police officers, and the public from violence. That responsibility should never be underestimated. Frankfurt authorities announced changes to the location of the Iranian gathering, citing concerns that the originally proposed venue could not safely accommodate the expected crowd. Such decisions can be legitimate exercises of public-safety authority. But restrictions based on crowd capacity are not the same as restrictions imposed because of threats against a speaker. That distinction is essential. Yasmine Pahlavi’s statement raises the concern that when peaceful political expression is restricted in response to intimidation, those making the threats may gain influence over public debate.

The question is not whether police should take security threats seriously. Of course they should. The question is whether democratic governments can confront those threats while preserving the freedoms they are responsible for protecting. Security and liberty should not be treated as mutually exclusive. Effective democratic institutions must work to safeguard both.

The Islamic Republic’s Reach Beyond Iran

For Iranian dissidents living abroad, fears of intimidation are not merely theoretical. European authorities have investigated Iranian intelligence activities directed at opposition figures and activists. German security officials have warned about surveillance of Iranian dissidents, information gathering, and pressure against individuals critical of Tehran. These concerns raise a fundamental question: What does political freedom mean for those who escaped an authoritarian system if intimidation can follow them into exile?

For many Iranians who fled the Islamic Republic, Europe and the United States represented something they had lost in their homeland: the freedom to speak, assemble, disagree, and participate in political life without fearing punishment by the state. Those freedoms must remain meaningful even when exercising them creates difficult security challenges.

The Lesson of 1979

I was a child when the 1979 revolution transformed Iran. I witnessed the beginning of changes whose consequences would become clearer over time. The revolution brought together groups with competing political ambitions. Liberals, leftists, nationalists, Islamists, and ordinary citizens did not all envision the same future. Yet the political order that emerged concentrated authority in a system of religious governance and sharply restricted the space for opposition.

The lesson I draw from that history is not that Germany, France, Sweden, or the United States is destined to repeat Iran’s experience. Their political institutions, legal systems, and historical circumstances are profoundly different. Rather, Iran’s experience illustrates why the institutions protecting individual liberty matter, particularly when governments face political pressure, ideological conflict, and threats of violence.

Freedom of expression cannot depend solely on whether a speaker is popular, convenient, or widely accepted. It must also be protected when the speaker is controversial, when political opinions differ, and when authorities face difficult decisions. That principle applies to supporters and critics of Reza Pahlavi, as well as to other Iranian opposition groups. A democracy cannot protect freedom of expression selectively without weakening the principle itself.

A Warning That Extends Beyond Germany

The debate surrounding the Frankfurt gathering is relevant far beyond Germany. The United States and European democracies have long presented freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and political pluralism as fundamental principles. Those commitments carry responsibilities. Foreign governments must not be permitted to conduct unlawful intimidation campaigns against dissidents living in democratic countries. At the same time, authorities must retain the ability to respond to credible threats and prevent foreseeable harm. The appropriate response requires effective law enforcement, reliable intelligence, judicial accountability, and proportionate security measures that preserve lawful expression wherever possible.

For Iranian Americans, this issue carries particular significance. Many fled a political system in which opposition could bring imprisonment, persecution, or worse. The ability to participate peacefully in political debate is among the freedoms that distinguish their adopted countries from the system they left behind. The issue is not whether everyone agrees with Reza Pahlavi or supports his political vision. In a democratic society, political disagreements belong in the public sphere. They should be addressed through open debate, peaceful participation, and the freedom of individuals to form their own judgments.

The question raised by Yasmine Pahlavi’s statement is therefore larger than any single political figure. It concerns whether threats of violence should be allowed to influence the boundaries of lawful political expression. German authorities have legitimate security obligations. Their decisions should be evaluated against the evidence, applicable law, and available protective alternatives. But the larger principle must remain clear. Democratic institutions should not have to surrender the freedoms they exist to protect in order to confront those who threaten them.

For those of us who remember Iran before and after 1979, this principle is deeply personal. We understand what happens when political freedom is no longer protected by institutions independent of those exercising power. We also understand that freedom cannot survive on declarations alone. It depends on laws, institutions, accountability, and the willingness to protect peaceful disagreement even under pressure. A democracy’s strength is measured not by the absence of threats, but by its ability to confront them while preserving the freedoms that define it.