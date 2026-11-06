Disguised as a haredi Jew: Driver caught smuggling 6 infiltrators

Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers arrested seven illegal infiltrators at the a-Za'ayyem Crossing on Thursday, including a driver who allegedly disguised himself as a Haredi Jew in an attempt to enter Israel.

During an operation at the crossing, Border Police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and instructed the driver to stop for inspection.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers discovered six passengers who did not have permits to enter or remain in Israel.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was also an illegal infiltrator. According to police, he had grown sidelocks (payot), dressed in Haredi clothing, and wore a kippah, apparently in an attempt to conceal his identity and avoid inspection by security forces.

Officers also discovered that the vehicle had been taken off the road and was fitted with replaced license plates.

All seven suspects, residents of the Hebron and Tulkarm areas, were arrested and transferred to the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police investigations and intelligence unit for further questioning.

The vehicle was towed and transferred for seizure proceedings.