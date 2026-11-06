Former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who was convicted of bribery and served prison time, accused Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth on Friday of "aiding Jewish terrorism."

In an interview on the "Midday Friday" program, Olmert said: "This is being done through the use of means that are unacceptable, indecent and dishonest, and that stand in complete contradiction to his obligations, his role and his position as the sovereign representative of the State of Israel in the territories."

Olmert said that, among other things, Bluth had declared a closed military zone "in an area where there was no reason to do so," following pressure from leaders of the settler community in Judea and Samaria.

"They pressure him, threaten violent action, and he gives in to these threats, in direct violation of his obligation to maintain law and order and protect all residents - both Jews and Palestinians," Olmert said.

"What is happening in the territories is happening because there is Jewish terrorism carried out by settlers, who are assisted by various figures in the public leadership in the territories, by the political leadership of the current government and by senior ministers, including the prime minister," Olmert added. "But the person at the forefront of actively assisting this terrorism is Maj. Gen. Bluth."

Olmert stressed in the interview that he had never made such harsh remarks during his entire public career.

"For decades, I have never taken such a direct and blunt personal position against an army general. But I cannot sit quietly, I cannot close my eyes, and I cannot ignore what I am seeing with my own eyes," he said.

Olmert accused Bluth of providing backing to Jewish rioters "who are trying to prevent Palestinians from harvesting their olives and turning them into victims of violent attacks."