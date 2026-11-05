US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may resign from President Donald Trump's administration in preparation for a possible campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, according to a report published Thursday by the British newspaper The Independent.

The report, citing senior Republican figures in Washington and government sources in London, said that Rubio, who also serves as White House national security adviser, is increasingly expected to leave his position following the Republican Party's losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, which saw Democrats gain control of both chambers of Congress.

According to the report, Rubio is considering challenging Vice President JD Vance for the Republican nomination to succeed Trump. Several sources suggested that the secretary of state could be among four or five senior administration officials considering departures following the election results.

One source close to Rubio claimed that the secretary of state currently enjoys a stronger position than Vance among potential Republican presidential candidates, but would need to separate himself from the administration to improve his electoral prospects.

The source also suggested that Rubio would benefit politically from distancing himself from the war against Iran, which has become a major issue following the Republican election losses.

Vance himself criticized the war following the midterms, identifying it as a central factor behind the party's defeat.

The possible departure of Rubio could have significant implications for Israel, given his longstanding record as one of its most outspoken supporters in Washington and his central role in shaping American foreign policy.

During his years in the Senate and subsequently as secretary of state, Rubio consistently defended Israel's security interests, supported its efforts against Hamas and Hezbollah, and emphasized the threat posed by Iran.

His resignation would therefore mean the loss of a prominent pro-Israel voice within the administration's senior leadership, although there has been no indication that such a departure would signal a change in Trump's overall policy toward Israel.

The Independent report noted that Rubio has already assumed a less prominent role in certain foreign policy matters, particularly regarding Iran, while Trump has increasingly relied on special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner for major diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East.

British government sources told the newspaper that they were closely following Rubio's political future and expected him to become a serious contender for the presidency.

However, the report also included conflicting assessments from individuals close to the administration. One official said Rubio had shown no signs of preparing to resign, while another suggested that the election results could encourage him to remain in office to provide stability.

Rubio himself previously played down speculation about a presidential campaign, saying in September that he had no immediate plans to seek the presidency and remained focused on his responsibilities in the administration. He has also previously indicated that he would defer to Vance should the vice president enter the race.

The White House strongly rejected The Independent's reporting, with spokesperson Davis Ingle accusing the newspaper of promoting unfounded claims about the administration.

The State Department issued a separate denial, with Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson describing the allegations as "completely baseless fake news" based on anonymous sources.

Neither Rubio nor the administration has announced any plans for his departure.