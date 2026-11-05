Talk to olim who arrived with animals and the same lessons come up again and again. Most are simple once you know them. Few are things anyone thinks to mention before the move.

Licensing is not optional

Israel takes dog ownership seriously, and the rules are set by national law and handled through the local municipality. Every dog over three months old needs a license. To get one, the dog must be microchipped and vaccinated against rabies, and both the vaccination and the license are renewed every year.

The annual rabies shot can be given by the municipal veterinary service or by a licensed private veterinarian, and it is the step that keeps the license valid. Many new arrivals are surprised to learn that the license fee for a dog that has not been spayed or neutered is considerably higher. For cats, rabies vaccination is strongly recommended but not required by law.

The practical advice from people who have been through it is to contact the municipal veterinary office soon after arriving, rather than waiting for a reminder. Each city has its own procedures and payment systems, and sorting things out early avoids fines later.

The heat changes the daily routine

Newcomers from cooler climates tend to underestimate how hot an Israeli summer can be, and animals feel it before their owners do. Asphalt and paving stones can become hot enough to burn paws by mid-morning. A quick test used by many owners is to hold the back of a hand against the ground for several seconds. If it is uncomfortable for a person, it is too hot for a dog.

From June to September, walks move to early morning and late evening. Fresh water should always be within reach, at home and on longer outings, and no animal should ever be left in a parked car, even for a few minutes. Short-nosed breeds such as bulldogs and pugs struggle the most in high temperatures and need extra caution.

Familiar brands, unfamiliar labels

One of the first surprises in an Israeli pet store is the packaging. Many international brands are available, and spotting a familiar logo is reassuring, but the labels are printed in Hebrew and the bag sizes are often different from those sold abroad. Some manufacturers also produce slightly different formulas for different markets, so the product on the shelf may not be identical to the one at home.

Owners whose pets have sensitive stomachs or dietary restrictions should compare ingredient lists rather than rely on the brand name alone. A smartphone camera translation app makes this far easier than it used to be. Experienced olim also recommend keeping a photo of the pet's current food label on the phone. It is the quickest way to show a store employee exactly what is needed.

Weights and feeding guidelines are always metric. That turns out to be an advantage: a simple kitchen scale measuring in grams is more accurate than any measuring cup.

Changing food without upsetting the stomach

Sometimes the exact product a pet ate abroad is simply not available, and a switch becomes unavoidable. Veterinarians recommend doing it gradually, mixing a small amount of the new food into the old one and increasing the proportion over seven to ten days. A sudden change is one of the most common causes of digestive trouble in the first days.

Cats deserve particular attention. They can be stubborn about new food, and unlike dogs they should not be left to "eat when they get hungry." A cat that stops eating entirely for more than a day should be seen by a vet, since prolonged fasting can lead to serious liver problems.

Building a new community

Dogs can be a surprisingly effective integration tool. Most neighborhoods have fenced dog parks, and the regular morning and evening crowd quickly becomes a source of local knowledge, from recommended veterinarians to the best walking routes. For many new immigrants, these daily conversations are also some of the most relaxed Hebrew practice they get.

Local Facebook and WhatsApp groups for pet owners serve a similar role, especially in cities with large English-speaking communities. Questions about vets, groomers and boarding are usually answered within hours.

Shopping when your Hebrew is still a work in progress

Neighborhood pet stores remain a valuable resource, and their staff are usually happy to help a newcomer find the right product. Still, many olim find that ordering from an online pet store in Israel takes much of the pressure off during the first months. Product pages can be read at a comfortable pace, translated in the browser and compared side by side, without a queue forming behind you.

Delivery is the other major advantage, particularly for families who have not yet bought a car. A 15-kilogram bag of dog food or a stack of cat litter is not something anyone wants to carry home on a bus. Retailers such as Urban Pet, which stocks food and supplies for dogs, cats, birds and fish as well as aquariums, deliver directly to the door, leaving new arrivals with one less thing to figure out.