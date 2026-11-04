US President Donald Trump has been consulting with advisers about the possibility of replacing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth following the Republican Party's significant losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Trump has raised questions about Hegseth's continued service in conversations with advisers, both in person and by telephone. However, sources emphasized that the President has not reached a decision on whether to remove him.

The report also indicated that some White House officials expect Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), and Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to face criticism over their involvement in planning and directing the war against Iran.

Vice President JD Vance attributed the Republican Party's electoral setback directly to the conflict, writing on X on Wednesday morning: "The reason we lost is the war."

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate to replace Hegseth. One source suggested that DeSantis could receive Senate confirmation during the congressional lame-duck session and assume the position after completing his term as governor on January 5.

The discussions come amid the possibility of renewed efforts by Democrats to impeach Hegseth. Democratic lawmakers had already sought his impeachment before the elections, and their newly secured majorities in both chambers of Congress could increase the likelihood of further proceedings.

Despite the reported deliberations, the White House publicly rejected suggestions that Hegseth had lost the President's support.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly stated that Trump "has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth."

Kelly also defended the administration's military campaigns in Iran and Venezuela and highlighted Hegseth's efforts to shift Pentagon priorities away from the diversity, equity, and inclusion policies promoted under the Biden administration.