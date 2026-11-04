רגע לפני סבב ההתייעצויות | נעצרה הכניסה למשכן הנשיא בשל אירוע חריג

An unusual security incident occurred on Wednesday at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, shortly before President Isaac Herzog began his consultation meetings with parties elected to the 26th Knesset ahead of the creation of the next government.

During security inspections at the entrance, an X-ray scanner triggered an alert, prompting a temporary suspension of entry pending clarification of the matter.

According to reports from the scene, a foreign journalist who arrived at the residence was detained due to a suspicion that arose during the security inspection.

The President's Residence confirmed that "during a security screening of visitors to the President's Residence, the X-ray scanner triggered an alert, prompting a temporary suspension of entry to the residence pending clarification of the matter. Police bomb disposal experts are on their way to examine the equipment. The incident is being investigated in coordination with the relevant authorities."

The police stated: "Jerusalem District police officers, including bomb disposal experts, were dispatched to the President's Residence a short time ago following a report concerning a woman who arrived for security screening, during which traces of a suspicious substance were suspected to be present on her body."

Following a police inspection, entry to the President's residence resumed.