The debate over haredi conscription has spilled into Jerusalem's municipal politics, with Agudat Yisrael city council member Yohanan Weizman sharply criticizing Deputy Mayor Yossi Havilio over his proposal to strip residents who evade military service of municipal benefits.

Weizman accused Havilio of serious violations of municipal law following the deputy mayor's formal request to the mayor and the municipality's legal department to obtain IDF data identifying individuals violating the conscription law.

Havilio is seeking to amend municipal regulations to deny draft evaders benefits including subsidies for after-school programs and summer camps, scholarships, and discounts on cultural and sporting events. The funds saved would be redirected to a proposed municipal fund for reservists.

Responding to the initiative, Weizman said, "Wake up! Before Mr. Havilio runs to the media and tries to harm residents, he should look in the mirror. Havilio and his associates are responsible for a large share of the legal violations in Jerusalem, from municipal bylaws to planning and building laws, alongside questionable transfers of funds to conduit nonprofits and institutions operating without proper authorization," he said.

"I call on the mayor to immediately put an end to this free-for-all and these allocations, enforce municipal bylaws and maintain order in public parks, and immediately demolish the illegal structures at the First Station complex and the Monster Pub. Enough hypocrisy!"