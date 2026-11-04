“Beit Diana Esther" joins two residences established by the couple, together providing a warm home for approximately 40 soldiers and students in Netanya.

Ira and Diana Riklis of New York marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a gift that will help young adults build their futures: a third residence for graduates of Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

Inaugurated this past weekend, the new residence, “Beit Diana Esther," reflects a commitment at the heart of Bet Elazraki: its children remain part of the family long after they turn 18.

Ira and Diana with Yehuda and Riki Kohn צילום: Yosi Dinerstein

For graduates serving in the army or pursuing their studies, these residences offer a stable home, ongoing support and a place to return to. Together, the three homes established through the couple’s generosity will accommodate approximately 40 soldiers and students.

The first two residences were donated in honour of the couple’s daughters, Yardena and Talia. The third celebrates Diana and the couple’s 50 years of marriage.

Beit Diana Esther צילום: אלבום פרטי

Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home, expressed his gratitude: “Ira and Diana’s generosity provides far more than walls and a roof. It gives our young people what every young adult needs as they begin their journey: a stable home, security and the knowledge that someone believes in them and is there to support them. The Riklis family chose to celebrate 50 years of marriage by giving to the next generation. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their partnership over the years and their boundless generosity."

Interior designer Orna Rokach, a board member of the Children’s Home’s Friends Association, volunteered her expertise to create a welcoming interior.