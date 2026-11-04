A child's smile can tell you so much. It can tell you that, for a moment, everything feels okay. That there is still room for laughter, for dreams, and for the simple happiness every child deserves.

But behind the smiles of nine children in the Cohen family is a reality no child should have to face.

Their father, Avihu Cohen, is no longer here.

Avihu was a devoted father and a man who gave his time and strength to help others. Today, his wife, Dikla, is raising their nine children without him.

And while their mother does everything she can to give them love, comfort, and a sense of normal life, she cannot carry the family's financial burden alone.

Nine children still need to grow up. They still need to dream. They still deserve to smile.

They need a stable home, everyday necessities, and the reassurance that their future is not something they have to fear.

No donation can replace their father.

But a community coming together can help give these children something incredibly important: the chance to experience childhood without the constant weight of financial insecurity.

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A Letter of Support

Rabbi Yigal Cohen, head of the Yabia Omer institutions and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, has written a letter of recommendation for Dikla, emphasizing the importance of helping her family meet its basic needs.

In the letter shown in the published campaign article, he writes: “She does not have enough for her living and her children's needs, so it is a great mitzvah for anyone who can to help her."

Today, we have an opportunity to turn compassion into real support.

To help a mother provide for her children. To help nine children feel that they are not alone. To give them more moments of happiness, more peace of mind, and a stronger foundation for the years ahead.

Because every child deserves a reason to smile. And together, we can help protect nine children's future.

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Dedications

For the nine Cohen children: May their days be filled with care, security, hope, and reasons to smile.

For Dikla: May she find strength in knowing that she and her children are not standing alone.

In memory of Avihu Cohen: May the kindness he showed others continue through the kindness shown to his family.