A new device called the "Halachic Igniter" allows Jews to remotely light a stove, even when they are away from home, offering a solution for families employing foreign caregivers to look after elderly or ill relatives. The device was developed to address Jewish law requirements concerning food prepared by non-Jews, particularly the prohibition on food cooked entirely by a non-Jew without Jewish participation in the cooking process.

The system consists of a dedicated ignition unit installed in the kitchen near the stove. Using a wireless activation mechanism, a Jew can remotely activate the device and generate the spark needed to ignite the flame. For example, when a foreign caregiver needs to prepare a hot meal for an elderly person while the family is away, a relative can activate the ignition system remotely, allowing the cooking process to begin in accordance with the relevant halachic guidelines.

The device is designed to enable Jewish participation in lighting the flame without requiring a family member to be physically present in the kitchen.

The development process was guided by Rabbi Avraham Moshe Halperin, head of the Scientific and Technological Institute for Halacha, and Rabbi Yaakov Luria, one of the institute's senior rabbis. The institute clarified that authorization for the device is limited to private residences, where its operation can be monitored to ensure compliance with Jewish law.

It is not approved for use in public institutions, hotels or restaurants, where the complexity of commercial kitchens and their cooking systems requires different solutions.

According to the developers, the Halachic Igniter also incorporates visual monitoring features intended to prevent improper operation and minimize the risk of halachic violations.