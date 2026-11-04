From reclaiming individual homes to establishing entire neighborhoods, Harchivi Makom Ohalech is expanding the Jewish presence in the City of the Patriarchs. Following the establishment of the Gvura neighborhood and unprecedented growth, the nonprofit is inviting the public to become partners in its mission: "Every donation helps secure another home and more ancestral land for the Jewish people."

The tens of thousands of visitors who have made their way to Ma’arat Hamachpela and the streets of Hebron in recent years can hardly miss the profound changes taking place in the city. What began some 4,000 years ago, when Avraham Avinu purchased Ma’arat Hamachpela at full price, continues today through the work of Harchivi Makom Ohalech, an organization leading efforts to reclaim Jewish homes and land in the City of the Patriarchs.

Become a partner in rebuilding Jewish Hebron! Join us and help bring the next home back into Jewish hands. Every donation makes a difference>>>

In recent years, the nonprofit has expanded its activities beyond purchasing individual buildings to developing entire residential complexes and neighborhoods.

Its flagship project is the Gvura neighborhood, where five buildings that had stood seemingly abandoned and were intended to become an Arab commercial center have been transformed into a thriving Jewish neighborhood. Named in memory of eight residents of Kiryat Arba and Hebron who fell in Israel’s wars, the neighborhood now provides a vital connection between Kiryat Arba and the Avraham Avinu and Beit Hadassah neighborhoods.

Beyond its Zionist and historical significance, the renewed Jewish presence has also brought a dramatic improvement in security, putting an end to gunfire and other terrorist attacks targeting the area.

Beit Ma'ale Doron, named in memory of attorney Doron Nir Zvi. Photo: Courtesy of Harchivi Makom Ohalech

Today, the nonprofit manages 13 key buildings across Hebron, housing approximately 40 Jewish families. Yet the potential for further expansion is significantly greater. The organization reports an unprecedented number of inquiries from Arab property owners interested in selling their homes.

“Not a day goes by without calls from owners who want to sell their homes," its representatives say. Every proposed purchase undergoes an extensive review process, including rigorous legal checks, verification of ownership documents, site surveys, and drone photography, to ensure that each transaction meets all legal requirements.

However, the greatest obstacle to taking advantage of these historic opportunities is neither legal nor security-related. It is financial. Acquiring properties and developing the necessary infrastructure in Hebron requires investments totaling millions of shekels.

Become a partner in rebuilding Jewish Hebron! Join us and help bring the next home back into Jewish hands. Every donation makes a difference>>>

“We haven’t reinvented the wheel. We’re simply returning home to our ancestral land," Harchivi representatives explain. “The homes are there, the sellers are approaching us, and we understand the significance of every home we reclaim. But to make the most of these opportunities and avoid missing a historic moment, we need the public’s help. Reclaiming our land means paying for it in full, shekel by shekel, just as Avraham Avinu did."

Beit Rachel and Leah, with Ma'arat Hamachpela in the background. Photo: Courtesy of Harchivi Makom Ohalech

The nonprofit is now calling on Jews in Israel and around the world to take part in expanding the Jewish presence in Hebron: “Our goal is clear: a strong, growing Jewish Hebron. Every donation and every new partner brings us closer to reclaiming the next home."

Miriam Fleischman, CEO of the Harchivi movement, emphasizes the opportunities ahead: “This is a time of great blessing, with greater opportunities for continued growth than ever before. In recent years, we’ve transformed the Jewish presence throughout the city. But to continue this transformation, we need Jews everywhere to join us. Every donation, every partner, and every home reclaimed brings us closer to realizing our vision."

Become a partner in rebuilding Jewish Hebron! Join us and help bring the next home back into Jewish hands. Every donation makes a difference>>>