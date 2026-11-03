A record 1,401 Chabad emissaries are now serving across Israel, with 68 new couples joining the movement and 40 new Chabad Houses opening since last year's gathering, according to figures released ahead of the 39th International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, which opens this week in New York.

Thousands of Chabad emissaries from more than 100 countries will gather in New York this weekend for the annual conference, which will take place from the 24th to the 29th of Cheshvan.

The figures highlight the continued expansion of the Rebbe's worldwide outreach network, with 984 active Chabad House branches operated by the Young Chabad organization (Tzeirei Agudath Chabad) throughout Israel. Worldwide, the movement now includes more than 6,000 families of Chabad emissaries.

The international conference has been held in its current format since 5748 (1987-88), at the Rebbe's request. Before then, it was organized as a regional gathering for emissaries serving in the US and Canada. This year marks the 40th year since the conference adopted its international format.

The significance of the 40th year has particular importance in the Rebbe's teachings, which repeatedly emphasized the need to deepen one's understanding of his Torah and increase efforts in the work of shlichut (Jewish outreach).

In recent weeks, preparatory gatherings have been held across Israel, bringing together Chabad emissaries for Torah study, farbrengens, and spiritual preparation ahead of their journey to New York. The meetings focused on strengthening their connection to the Rebbe and renewing their commitment to their mission.

These local gatherings form part of the spiritual preparations for the annual conference, where emissaries from communities around the world come together to draw strength and inspiration before returning to their respective communities.

One of the most moving moments of the conference is the collective visit to the Ohel, the Rebbe's resting place, where the emissaries recite a general pan (petition) and pray for the strength and guidance to continue their work.

The highlight of the conference, the traditional gala banquet, will take place this coming Sunday at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, following the traditional group photograph of thousands of emissaries outside Chabad world headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

The main program will begin at 9 p.m. Israel time and will be broadcast live, allowing viewers in Israel to follow the event in real time. The adjusted schedule means the banquet takes place during the afternoon in the US and the evening in Israel.

The timing also reflects a lesson learned during the war. Three years ago, following the October 7 massacre and during the Swords of Iron War, Chabad emissaries in Israel remained at their posts rather than travel to the conference. They continued their vital activities under emergency conditions, supporting IDF soldiers on the front lines and assisting families on the home front.

To enable Israeli emissaries to participate in the banquet, Tzeirei Agudath Chabad organized a parallel gathering in Israel attended by more than 1,000 emissaries. The US banquet was subsequently moved to an earlier time, a schedule that has been maintained ever since, making it possible for people in Israel to watch the event live at a reasonable evening hour.

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Aharonov, chairman of Agudath Chassidei Chabad and Tzeirei Agudath Chabad in Israel, said the latest figures reflected the continued growth of the Rebbe's outreach mission.

"With more than 1,400 families of the Rebbe's emissaries in Israel, including 68 new couples who joined this year and 40 new Chabad House branches opened since the previous conference, we are witnessing clear evidence of the continued momentum of the outreach movement in the Holy Land," he said.

"Hundreds of emissaries are working to illuminate the world with the light of Torah and Chassidic teachings. Together, we are intensifying our efforts to fulfill the emissaries' mission, which, as the Rebbe taught, is to bring about the coming of Moshiach and the true and complete Redemption."