A Mano Maritime ship has been held at the port of Syros in Greece since early Tuesday evening following an anonymous report that a bomb had been planted either aboard the vessel or on the adjacent pier.

Approximately 1,400 Israelis are aboard the ship, which was on a week-long cruise along the Greek coast.

Passengers were evacuated from the vessel to allow local security forces to conduct searches for suspicious objects and rule out the possibility of an explosive device before the ship could resume its journey.

The ship is scheduled to depart Syros for a 24-hour voyage back to Haifa Port, where it is expected to arrive on Thursday morning.