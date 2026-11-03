Former Israeli minister Ron Dermer sharply criticized conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, questioning his claims to represent an America First agenda and raising allegations about foreign financial backing for his activities.

In a post on X, Dermer accused Carlson of benefiting financially from foreign actors whom he said amplify antisemitic rhetoric.

"Tucker Carlson claims he’s America First while making millions from foreign actors amplifying his antisemitism," Dermer wrote.

Dermer also criticized Carlson's supporters, suggesting they were being misled by the commentator.

"His followers are being played for fools. They’re Tucker’s Suckers," he added.