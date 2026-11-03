Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party, which ran on a joint ticket with Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist party, has requested to participate separately in the consultations with President Isaac Herzog ahead of the formation of the next government.

The consultation meetings with representatives of the factions elected to the 26th Knesset will begin on Wednesday at the President's Residence. During the meetings, which will be broadcast live, the President will hear the factions' recommendations regarding which candidate should be tasked with forming the next government.

In contrast to the past, this time the president will meet with the parties from smallest to largest. The first party to meet with the President will be the Religious Zionist party, followed by the others.

The President has discretion in determining which candidate will be tasked with forming the government. However, a candidate who secures the support of 61 Knesset members is expected to receive the mandate.

According to assessments within the political establishment, Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is expected to receive the highest number of recommendations in the first round of consultations and, consequently, the mandate to form the next government.