פשיטה בירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A large force of officers from the Jerusalem District Police Shafat Station, supported by Border Police officers and IDF Civil Administration representatives, operated on Tuesday to demolish illegal structures in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood at the northern end of the capital.

The buildings were erected through the illegal seizure of land in the area, a phenomenon that has recently sparked considerable tensions, friction, and repeated confrontations with neighborhood residents, who have protested the impact on their daily lives and security.

"It just became unbearable," residents told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. "It's an open field that was taken over by criminals and hooligans who erected structures, tents, and mobile complexes. They caused us all great suffering by playing loud music, making noise at night, and woe to those who dared to say something."

Following a decision by the Civil Administration, the forces entered the compound, removed the illegally constructed structures, and restored public order.

Shafat Police Station Commander Chief Superintendent Amir Ben Kiki commented on the operation, stating: "We will not allow anyone to violate the law or disrupt public order. The Israel Police will continue to act decisively, in cooperation with all law enforcement agencies, to uphold the law, maintain public order, and protect the safety and security of the public."